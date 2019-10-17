Bakersfield police search for missing 10 year old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 10 year old boy reported missing Wednesday morning.

Police said they are looking for Jesse James. He was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Friant Drive.

Jesse James / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

He is described as standing 5 feet tall, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black tank shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

James is considered at-risk due to being his first time reported missing and his age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.