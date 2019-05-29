Bakersfield police search for man reported missing since Sunday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Garrett Mount / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a man reported missing since Sunday night.

Police say they are looking for 29-year-old Garrett Mount. He was last seen on May 26 at around 9 p.m. In the 1400 block of Truxtun Avenue.

He is considered at-risk because of a medical condition, police said.

Mount is described as standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 175 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a rose tattoo on his left hand and "mount" on his stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.