Bakersfield police search for at-risk 11-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find an 11-year-old boy last seen Wednesday afternoon in south Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said they are looking for Ra’Shad Laws. He was last seen Nov. 17 at around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Belle Terrace, the department said. He is considered at-risk because of his age.

Laws is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds and has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.