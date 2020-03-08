Bakersfield Police says five detained, four arrested at DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A DUI checkpoint was conducted by Bakersfield Police in the 300 block of East Truxtun Avenue, Saturday night between 6:00 P.M. and 2:00 A.M.

According to BPD, 688 vehicles were screened by officers. Five drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety influence level. Two were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers said one person was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. They mentioned an arrest was made of a person that was wanted from a previous hit and run collision.

Furthermore, 28 drivers were cited for driving without a driver’s license. 18 motorists were found to be driving on a suspended license. 49 cars were seized as a result of a checkpoint, 39 of those were impounded. The rest were released to licensed drivers.

The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.