Bakersfield police say impostor account posted messages on Facebook on its behalf

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department says a Facebook account has been removed after it was reported to have made “unprofessional” comments while posing as the department itself.

In a Facebook post, Bakersfield police say the now disabled account was making comments on local news feeds posing as the department. The department says the account used BPD’s profile photo to try and fool other users.

It wasn’t immediately clear what comments were made by the account or on what Facebook pages the comments were made.

The department reminds social media users to check for verification check marks indicating official accounts from local agencies.

Bakersfield Police Department’s Facebook profile shows a blue check mark indicating it is a verified account. Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The post thanked social media users who reported the fake account, notified the department about it, and realized the comments “were not true reflections of your local police department.”