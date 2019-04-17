Bakersfield police reveal first year statistics from ShotSpotter technology

Bakersfield, Calif. - Bakersfield police have released the first year statistics from its new ShotSpotter program that helps pinpoint locations of shots fired in the coverage area.

That area is three square miles including: from Brundage Lane to California Avenue, east from Chester Avenue to Washington Street and into portions of Niles Street.

Since the program started in March 2018 there have been 457 activations for gunshots in the coverage area and 28 firearms seized during ShotSpotter investigations.

BPD also reports 27 shootings in the ShotSpotter area in 2017 and 25 shootings in the area in 2018.

So far in 2019 there have been four shootings in BPD's ShotSpotter area.