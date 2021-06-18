Bakersfield police reminds public of dangers of car-related heatstroke

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If temperatures reach 111 degrees as expected in Bakersfield on Saturday, the inside of a vehicle can reach 144 degrees after 30 minutes, and police are reminding you to never leave anyone or an animal unattended inside.

Bakersfield police issued a warning Friday about how quickly temperatures can rise inside vehicles as a heatwave continues to scorch Bakersfield and Kern County with triple digit temperatures.

NoHeatStroke.org says 25 children in the United States died of heatstroke from being inside vehicles in 2020.

Earlier this month, a 3-year-old girl in Visalia died of heatstroke after she was left inside with temperatures reaching 102 degrees that day.

Bakersfield police also advised against leaving animals unattended inside vehicles. Last year, the department received 113 calls about animals being left inside hot vehicles.

Bakersfield police provided some tips that could be life-saving.