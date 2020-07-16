Bakersfield police releases video highlighting ‘near misses’ at local intersection

Police urge drivers to keep eyes on the road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police offered some simple wisdom Wednesday: Pay attention to the road while you’re driving. “Near misses” at intersections could happen in a split second, the department says.

The department released the video on its social media pages. It showed drivers plowing through a red light on Ming Avenue at the Highway 99 on-ramp, but just avoiding collisions with other drivers.

Drivers are reminded: “It only takes a split second of taking your eyes off the road for your entire life to change.”