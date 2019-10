Police set up outside Tommy’s Liquor at 2507 S. Chester Ave.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have set up around a business in South Bakersfield.

Police were set up outside of a business near Wilson Road and South Chester Avenue.

Several gaming machines appeared to have been removed from the business, but police have not confirmed what officers were investigating.

Police cleared the scene by 10:15 p.m.

We are working to gather more information.