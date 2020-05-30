Bakersfield police preparing for second night of protests over death of George Floyd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said it is preparing for a second night of protests over the death of George Floyd.

The department said it is aware of more protests planned for Saturday evening, and is making preparations “to ensure the safety of the community.”

Police have closed Truxtun Avenue between Chester Ave and H Street ahead of any planned protests.

On Friday, as many as 300 people protested in front of Bakersfield police headquarters on Truxtun Avenue. The department said in a statement Saturday morning, many obeyed the law, but some threw rocks and bottles at officers. Ten people were arrested after they refused to leave the area after ordered to disperse, officials said.

A 15-year-old girl was hurt when a driver accelerated his car through protesters Friday evening at around 7 p.m., police said. The driver of the car was arrested for attempted murder; the girl suffered minor injuries.

The BPD Fallen Officers Memorial was also vandalized during the protests, and was cleaned of graffiti Saturday morning.