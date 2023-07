BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department remembered an officer killed in a crash over than seventy years ago.

Officer William L. Rucker’s life was taken in a motorcycle wreck on July 20, 1952. Officer Rucker served the Bakersfield area for three years. The department says Officer Rucker served in the U.S. Air Force before joining the department.

As a captain in the Air Force, Rucker was shot down and held a prisoner of war for two years.