Bakersfield police officer shows off moves at Rafer Johnson school Black History Month celebration

A celebration calls for dancing, and a Bakersfield police officer did just that during a local school’s recent Black History Month celebration.

Check out the moves @bakersfieldpd officer Martin shows during our soul train line at our #BlackHistoryMonth2020 celebration @Team_BCSD #teambcsd #raferolympians pic.twitter.com/cWSTri00RY — Rafer Johnson Community Day School (@rafer_school) February 28, 2020

Bakersfield police officer Martin was part of a Soul Train line during Rafer Johnson Community Day School’s Black History Month celebration on Feb. 28.

A brief video shared by the school shows Officer Martin showing off her moves.

The dancing was only part of a day long celebration at the school that included an assembly, food and learning about other black historic figures.

There were many outside booths for the students to enjoy at our #BlackHistoryMonth2020 celebration. This booth students were able to get their faces painted to resemble African masks. @Team_BCSD #teambcsd #raferolympians pic.twitter.com/Y5Rw0gPIcW — Rafer Johnson Community Day School (@rafer_school) February 28, 2020

Each class had to create a poster for the outside African countries gallery walk. At one of the booths students were given a worksheet where they had to go find at least 3 facts for each country to win a prize. #BlackHistoryMonth2020 #raferolympians #teambcsd @Team_BCSD pic.twitter.com/hZnHMkOMXZ — Rafer Johnson Community Day School (@rafer_school) February 28, 2020