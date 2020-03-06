Bakersfield police officer shows off moves at Rafer Johnson school Black History Month celebration

A celebration calls for dancing, and a Bakersfield police officer did just that during a local school’s recent Black History Month celebration.
Bakersfield police officer Martin was part of a Soul Train line during Rafer Johnson Community Day School’s Black History Month celebration on Feb. 28.
A brief video shared by the school shows Officer Martin showing off her moves.
The dancing was only part of a day long celebration at the school that included an assembly, food and learning about other black historic figures.