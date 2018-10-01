Bakersfield police officer accuses the department of misconduct Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Shocking allegations of police misconduct -- coming from inside the Bakersfield Police Department. A much-honored officer is accusing the department of illegal activity, abusing its power and violating officer rights.

17 News spoke with Chris Messick the day he was suspended without pay. He said he won't be bullied by the department any longer. He is now going public with the story.

We are working to get comment from the BPD.