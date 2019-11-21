Bakersfield police now investigating alleged theft of customer’s private photos by former Apple Store employee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating after claims an Apple Store employee stole private photos from a customer.

Two weeks ago, a Bakersfield woman said she went to the store at the Valley Plaza Mall to get her phone fixed.

She says the employee instead went through her phone and sent himself personal pictures meant for her boyfriend.

The Bakersfield Police Department told 17 News this could lead to criminal charges because the employee distributed private photos that did not belong to him.

The case is still open.

Apple fired the employee after the incident.