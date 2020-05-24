Bakersfield Police: Nine drivers detained for further evaluation, five arrested at DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A DUI checkpoint was conducted by Bakersfield Police in the 200 block of Union Avenue, Saturday night between 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

According to BPD, a total of 891 vehicles were screened. Nine drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety influence level. Five were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Furthermore, 25 people were cited for driving without a driver’s license. 14 motorists were found to be driving on a suspended license, said Bakersfield police.

Police said 42 cars were seized as a result of the checkpoint. 29 those vehicles were impounded and 13 were released to licensed drivers.