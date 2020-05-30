Bakersfield police make 10 arrests in Friday night protests over death of George Floyd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said 10 people were arrested and the Fallen Officer Memorial was vandalized during protests Friday night in downtown over the death of George Floyd.

In a statement, officials said “a majority of the protesters obeyed the law” and left the scene of protests that began around 5 p.m. Friday and continued into the early morning hours Saturday. But some from the crowd threw rocks and bottles at officers.

The department said the group, estimated at 200 to 300 people, eventually entered the streets and blocked traffic on Truxtun Avenue.

Police said the 10 people were arrested an for resisting and obstructing officers after they were given an order to disperse. One other person was arrested on an attempted murder charge for allegedly driving through the crowd of protesters, striking a 15-year-old girl.

Anyone with information related to the vandalism of the police memorial is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.