UPDATE: Two missing teens found, police say

UPDATE (2:44 p.m.): Bakersfield police said the two teens have been found and were unharmed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding two missing teenagers.

BPD said Shane Bumacod and Cecilia Colin were last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. on May 15, in the area of Riverlakes Drive and Hageman Road.

According to police, Bumacod is described as a 12-year-old Hispanic female, 5’1” tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

Police described Colin as a 13-year-old Hispanic female, 13 years of age, 5’7” tall, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

They are considered at-risk because they are “first-time” runaways, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.