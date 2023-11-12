BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a juvenile who ran away from home in north Bakersfield.

Officials say Sumayyah Randall, 17, was last seen on Nov. 12, near the 2900 block of San Dimas Street. Randall is considered at-risk due to this being her first time leaving home.

Police describe Randall as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing around 100 pounds. She has brown dreadlocks and brown eyes. Randall was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with Spongebob characters on it and gray sweatpants with ‘LOVE’ in red letters.

Anyone with information regarding Randall’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.