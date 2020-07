BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl named Brisa Torres.

Police said she was last seen on July 2, near Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road.

BPD said Torres was seen getting into a white Chevrolet truck shortly before she disappeared.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.