Bakersfield police investigating theft of unmarked vehicle driven by DA’s office investigator

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are investigating the theft of a Kern County District Attorney’s employee vehicle filled with equipment. Police said the employee’s personal vehicle was burglarized around 5 a.m. Friday morning in the 2700 block of Calloway Drive.

The suspect is reported to have stolen that vehicle’s registration and a set of keys to a second vehicle, a 2019 Silver Nissan Rogue with the license plate number 8GOS873 . The Nissan is the investigator’s work vehicle and contained a secured lockbox containing an AR-15 style 5.56mm rifle, two 30-round magazines with ammunition, body armor with identifying “Police” patches, and two .40 caliber magazines in the trunk, according to police.

The thief drove to the investigator’s home and is reported to have used the stolen keys to steal the Nissan with all of the gear inside. The investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.