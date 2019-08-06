Bakersfield Police investigating shooting, one person injured

Bakersfield Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast Bakersfield that left one person injured.

Just before midnight Monday, police were called out to the area of 32nd and Q Streets for possible shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated and has moderate to major injures. It is unknown what happened leading up to the shooting.

A possible suspect has been detained, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.