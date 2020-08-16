Man severely wounded in shooting at Q Street apartment complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday night that severely wounded a man.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Q Street for a report of a shooting at around 8 p.m. Police Sgt. Matt Gregory said officers found a man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries.

No information on possible suspects was available. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.