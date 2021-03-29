Bakersfield Police investigating shooting in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded two people near Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. park Sunday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m. BPD says a ShotSpotter activation went off in the 700 block of E. California Ave. When officers arrived, two men were found in the parking lot of the Central Cali Market, near Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. park, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to local hospital with moderate wounds and are expected to survive, according to BPD.

No suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing