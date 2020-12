BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting at a home Friday evening in Northeast Bakersfield.

A department spokesperson said officers were called to a home on Richland Hills Lane near Shelburne Drive for a report of a shooting at around 7:15 p.m. At least two people were shot and wounded, but their conditions were not immediately known.

