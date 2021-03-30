Bakersfield Police investigating shooting in Central Bakersfield, one woman shot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Central Bakersfield late Monday night.
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 800 block of Q Street just after 11 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the woman has major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where she’s listed in critical but stable condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.