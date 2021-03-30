Bakersfield Police investigating shooting in Central Bakersfield, one woman shot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Central Bakersfield late Monday night.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 800 block of Q Street just after 11 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the woman has major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where she’s listed in critical but stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.