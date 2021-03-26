Bakersfield police investigating rollover crash on 21st Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a rollover crash on 21st Street. Witnesses say the crash may have been caused by a driver using their cellphone.

The crash was reported at around 4:38 p.m. on 21st Street near Union Avenue. The car rolled over and ended up nearly colliding with parked vehicles on 21st Street outside KERO-TV studios. Witnesses tell 17 News the driver was using their cellphone before crash occurred.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

We will update this story as we learn more information.