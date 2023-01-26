BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a possible threat at Milan Institute Thursday morning.

According to the campus director of the institute, a man walked into the closed campus on F Street at about 10:40 a.m. and announced someone was going to die and walked out.

The employees called the police department and officers responded quickly, according to the campus director. Regular hours resumed but employers and students were given the option to go home by the institute’s administration.

The police department responded to this incident and it is an ongoing investigation.