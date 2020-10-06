UPDATE: Person seriously injured in shooting in central Bakersfield

UPDATE: BPD has confirmed the shooting and said a person suffered major injuries due to gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Suspect information is not available at this time.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in central Bakersfield early Tuesday morning.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of 34th and Q Streets, just west of Memorial Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation, this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.