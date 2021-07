BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that seriously wounded a person Wednesday night at apartment complex on Q Street.

Officers and emergency responders were called to the 3800 block of Q Street for a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. One person was found in the apartment complex’s parking lot with wounds described as major. A police department spokesperson said a shotgun was found at the scene.

