Bakersfield police investigating death of prominent farmer, Jeffrey Scott Kirschenmann

Bakersfield Police are investigating the death of one of Kern County’s most prominent farmers.

Jeffrey Scott Kirschenmann, 48, was found dead inside his Bakersfield home Tuesday.

That’s when a BPD spokesman said detectives started investigating his death.

Investigators have not said whether they believe foul play is involved.

The Kern County coroner’s office also confirmed it is holding his body pending an autopsy.

Kirschenmann’s family founded Kirschenmann Farms more than a century ago, growing potatoes that have been used in popular chip brands for years.

Records from the secretary of state’s office list him as CEO of Scott Kirschenmann Farms, with the same Lamont address.

A year ago, the Department of Justice raided Kirschenmann’s home, accusing him of manufacturing illegal weapons.

He was prosecuted on a dozen gun charges after they reported finding a dozen rifles, illegal high capacity magazines, and silencers.

However, that case was dismissed earlier this year when a judge ruled that search was illegal.

BPD says they cannot give more details on his death until they’ve finished their investigation.

His family has not yet issued a statement.