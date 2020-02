BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Bakersfield. Officers were called to a home on Pacino Court near Stine Road around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a man dead. Police have released few details about the case. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if police are searching for any suspects.

This story will be updated when more information is available.