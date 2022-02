BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a collision on Panama Lane Wednesday evening that left one person dead.

Emergency crews were called to Panama Lane just west of Akers Road for a report of a collision. It’s not clear what caused the collision, but police said one person has died. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured.

Traffic will be diverted away from the area for the next few hours, a Bakersfield police department spokesperson said.