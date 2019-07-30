Person suffers ‘medical event’ while in police custody, BPD says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say a person suffered a “medical event” while in custody Monday night.
Late Monday night, officials said Bakersfield police officers were called to the area near Highway 58 and Oswell Street for a report of a suspicious subject.
While in custody, the person suffered the “medical event” and was taken to a local hospital.
Very few details were released about the incident and it wasn’t clear what type of “medical event” the person suffered.
The investigation is ongoing.