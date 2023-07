BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were injured in a crash on Chester Avenue north of West Columbus Street on Tuesday night.

Reports came in just before 11 p.m. regarding a crash that injured two people according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page. Two people were transported away by ambulance. Bakersfield Police is on scene investigating.

The southbound lanes on Chester Avenue are blocked at Beardsley Avenue.