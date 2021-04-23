Bakersfield police investigating after 2-year-old shoots self, treated at hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say officers are investigating after a 2-year-old child was shot and wounded in the leg after getting ahold of a gun.

Police said officers were called to a home on P Street near 10th Street in Central Bakersfield just before 6 p.m. for a report of the 2-year-old being shot. The child was taken to Kern Medical and is being treated for moderate injuries, but their condition is not known.

It’s the second time this week that Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that left a toddler wounded. On Wednesday, a 3-year-old boy shot himself after finding a gun at home in Southwest Bakersfield.

