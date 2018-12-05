Police investigate Southwest Bakersfield homicide Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Southwest Bakersfield apartment.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of McDonald Way just after 8 p.m.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Christopher Feola said the body of a man, possibly between the ages of 18 and 30, was found inside an apartment.

The victim was not identified, and police did could not provide details about how the man died.

We will update this story as we learn more information.