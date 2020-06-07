Bakersfield police investigate major injury collision in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a major injury accident in South Bakersfield Saturday night.

Police said upon arrival, officers discovered three cars were involved.

According to BPD’s investigation, it revealed that an Oldsmobile sedan was traveling southbound on Lotus Lane and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Watts Drive. It collided with a Toyota sedan traveling eastbound on Watts Drive. The

Oldsmobile then struck a Nissan sedan which was stopped on the north side of the

intersection.

The man driving the Oldsmobile was ejected and sustained major injuries. He

was transported to a local hospital where he is currently being treated. It is believed he

was driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Bakersfield police.

Police said the woman driving the Toyota sustained moderate injuries and was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Two adult passengers in her vehicle also sustained moderate injuries. All three were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman driving the Nissan and her adult female passenger had complaints of

pain and were both treated and released at the scene, said BPD.

Bakersfield police said this incident remains under investigation and charges are pending for those drivers determined to be under the influence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police

Department at (661) 327-7111.