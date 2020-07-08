Bakersfield police investigate death of woman found in Chester Place home as homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they are investigating the death of a woman who was found inside a Central Bakersfield home early Wednesday morning.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Chester Place just after 6:30 a.m. to check on a person who lived there. The department said officers found the woman inside the home with injuries consistent with an assault. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.