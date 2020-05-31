Bakersfield police identify two suspected of vandalizing Fallen Officer Memorial during Friday night protests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have identified two men suspected of defacing the department’s Fallen Officer Memorial during Friday night protests.

Officials released still video images of the two suspected of spraypainting the memorial.

Police said one of the suspects wrote “kill more cops” on the memorial while the other used a sign to try and hide him.

Suspect #1 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Suspect #2 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police described the first suspect as an Asian male, between 20 and 25 years old. He has short black hair, with a slim build. He was wearing a tan short-sleeve button-up shirt, blue jeans, a dark under shirt, and a tattoo on his left forearm.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 20 and 25 years old. He has long red and black hair in a ponytail, with a slim build. He was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt with a white logo, gray pants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.