Bakersfield Police identify one of five who were found dead Friday afternoon, neighbors describe what they saw

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There are more questions than answers after a string of suspicious deaths in the Bakersfield area. Five bodies found only a few miles apart, within the span of a few hours. Four in Oildale, one in East Bakersfield, and still no word from authorities on what happened.



“Two of my kids are here in Oildale, and I don’t like it, I hate it,” said Kym Nelson, the mother of a neighbor. “I worry about them all the time. And it makes me sad because I grew up here.”

The first two bodies were found together around noon at a house on the corner of El Tejon and Hurrle Avenue. Donna Clopton is a close friend of the two who died and founder of the Oildale Community Action Team. She says the bodies were of a mother and her son. Someone found the bodies in their home days after they died.

“We pulled up and I could barely get into the driveway because there were cars everywhere,” Nelson said. “They had it taped off here, on the corner, there was a couple down on the next block. Then I saw the really well-dressed men on the front yard and I knew something bad had happened then.”

Kern County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what happened. Neighbors say they didn’t hear shooting.



“There was no gunshots, there was nothing like that,” said Rodney Haris, a neighbor on El Tejon.

At around 3 p.m. two other bodies were found at a house on Castaic Avenue, a block from the Sheriff’s headquarters on Norris Road. One neighbor says her fiance was outside about then.



“He was in the backyard and he heard a lady screaming so he came out to the front yard and he saw a blonde pacing back and forth in front of her house screaming for help,” said Kadence Doverspike, a neighbor on Castaic Avenue. “They said that there was a man who killed himself as well as somebody else.”

There was a fifth death in Bakersfield near the Walmart on East Brundage Lane at around 7 p.m.

Bakersfield Police arrived to find 40-year-old Karla Villegas suffering from trauma. She died at the scene. Employees at a nearby gas station say they recognized the woman and believe she was homeless.

Anyone with information on the deaths is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 861-3110. Or call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.