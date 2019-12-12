Bakersfield police honors officers for their work, service

Bakersfield police officers who went above and beyonfd the call of duty were honored Wednesday by the department.

The department held its annual award ceremony, honoring several officers and staff for their work.

Whether it’s connecting social service workers with the mentally ill or the homeless or working to solve the oldest, toughest cases.

One of the officers was Det. Christina Abshire, who was named Detective of the Year for her work to solve cold cases.

She gave a lot of credit to the cold case unit.

“It’s nice to know the work I do is valued and people recognize it but it really goes back to the whole team, for sure, it’s not just me,” Abshire said.

The award ceremony will be the last for Police Chief Lyle Martin. The department surprised him at the end, giving him a jar with everyone in the department dropping off notes for him.