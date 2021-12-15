Bakersfield police holding DUI checkpoint Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Saturday night at an undisclosed location.

BPD said the checkpoint will be set up between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Officers will check for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, and proper licensing.

Penalties stemming from drunk driving arrests can include jail time, fines, court fees and DUI classes that could cost more than $10,000, Bakersfield police said in a press release.

The department said research shows well-publicized and proactive DUI patrols can reduce alcohol or drug-related crashes by up to 20%.