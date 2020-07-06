Bakersfield police detain man for questioning, seize vehicle possibly related to disappearance of 13-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said late Sunday night they have detained a man for questioning and are in possession of a suspicious vehicle in the disappearance of missing 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre.

The department said a man was detained but no arrests were made and they are in possession of the white pick-up truck seen around the time of Alatorre’s disappearance. The 13-year-old girl was last seen in the area of Hosking Avenue and Wible Road on July 1 at around 11:30 p.m.

Police describe Alatorre as 5 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Suspicious vehicle / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

A spokesperson said the vehicle was located in Los Angeles County.

The department said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on Alatorre’s disappearance is urged to contact Det. Ursery at 661-326-3871, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-711 or the Kern County Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.