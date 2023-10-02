BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will be participating in National Night Out on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Yokuts Park, which is located at 4200 Empire Drive in Bakersfield.

According to BPD, residents are invited to join the department and over 30 community vendors providing free resources. There will be an opportunity drawing, prizes and food vendors.

BPD said specialized units, including members of the K-9-unit, SWAT Team and Bomb Squad, will be at the event.

National Night Out is held annually on the second Tuesday in October. Over 400 cities participate in California alone, according to BPD.

The purpose of National Night Out is to provide an opportunity for police and the community to gather in a positive environment and get to know each other in order to build partnerships and camaraderie, BPD said.

For additional information, call Community Relations at 661-326-3053 or email BPDcommunity@bakersfieldpd.us.