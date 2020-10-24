Bakersfield Police Department to host virtual community forums on police reforms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Community Collaborative is seeking community input on local police reform efforts.

The department will do that through a series of listening sessions taking place next week. They are open forums for speakers to share their experiences, insights and ideas. All sessions will be accessible via Zoom.

The 90-minute sessions are scheduled for:

Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.,

Saturday, Nov. 7 at noon

Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

To participate, you will have to register. You can contact the Community Collaborative at yourvoice@bakersfieldpd.us.