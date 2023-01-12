BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Friday at an undisclosed location within city limits.

According to a release from the BPD, officers will evaluate drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The BPD says illegal drugs as well as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana can cause impaired driving.

DUI checkpoints are placed at locations based on the history and frequency of collisions and DUI arrests, with safety considerations for the officers and the general public, police said. Drivers caught driving impaired could face jail time, DUI classes, fines, and fees potentially exceeding $10,000.