BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The City of Bakersfield is preparing to finalize the budget for next year, but a local movement is demanding the City Council redirect funds from the police department and invest the money in underserved communities.

In less than one week, the Bakersfield City Council is set to vote on a $628 million proposed budget. Of that, close to $120 million is set to go toward the Bakersfield Police Department -- a 10 percent increase from the previous year. The increase is due, in large part, to new funding from Measure N.