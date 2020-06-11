Bakersfield Police Department suspends use of carotid restraint holds pending review

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said it is suspending the use of carotid restraint control holds pending policy review.

The department said in a statement Thursday, no officers are allowed to use any type of neck compression maneuver, including the carotid restraint, until further notice.

The move comes a day after the Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced it suspended use of similar holds pending its own review.

