Bakersfield Police Department offering free child IDs next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is inviting parents to bring their children into the department to receive free child IDs next week.

On Monday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. BPD is offering free child ID cards for children, according to the department.

The Child identification card will include a picture with thumbprints and other identifying information for children, according to BPD. The ID is not considered a government-issued ID. The card is for the parents to keep in their wallets.

The idea is that if something were to happen to your child, you would valuable information that law enforcement would be able to utilize if needed, according to the department. The Bakersfield Police Department will not keep a record of the information on the child ID at the time of creation.

If you are interested in a child ID card, you must make an appointment by calling the Community Relations Unit at 661-326-3196.