BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is making free child identification cards today, July 10, until 2 p.m.

The ID’s are being handed out at BPD Headquarters on 1601 Truxtun Ave. in downtown Bakersfield.

The cards are not an official government ID, but they include a picture, thumb print and other identifying information for children.

Parents and guardians can keep the cards on hand so if anything ever happens to the child, the card lists all the information law enforcement needs.

Officers say no appointment is necessary.